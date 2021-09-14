Seoul Metro union calls off planned walk on last-minute deal
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The unionized workers of Seoul Metro, operator of the Seoul subway system, called off a planned walkout that was set to take place on Tuesday as they reached a last-minute deal with the management.
The deal was reached shortly before midnight.
Under the agreement, Seoul Metro withdrew its earlier plan to lay off up to 10 percent of its workers.
The government had also sought to freeze the pay for the rest of its workforce, citing its estimated 1.6 trillion won (US$1.36 billion) deficit this year.
Unionized workers had strongly opposed the move, accusing the government and management of trying to pass the buck of their failed management to workers.
The labor union earlier claimed that all its 240,000 members would take part in the general strike that was set to begin Tuesday, while the leaders of metro labor unions in five other major cities had also pledged to extend their support to the walkout in Seoul.
