Biden to host first in-person meeting of Quad leaders this month: White House
WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will host the first in-person meeting of leaders from countries that form the so-called Quad, the White House said Monday.
The Quad summit will be held at the White House on Sept. 24, involving Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
"The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating the Quad a priority, as seen through the first-ever Quad Leaders-level engagement in March, which was virtual, and now this summit, which will be in-person," she said in a released statement.
"Hosting the leaders of the Quad demonstrates the Biden-Harris Administration's priority of engaging in the Indo-Pacific, including through new multilateral configurations to meet the challenges of the 21st century," she added.
The Quad summit will follow the U.N. General Assembly in New York where Biden is widely expected to make his first in-person appearance as U.S. president since taking office in January.
Psaki said the Quad leaders will focus on deepening their ties, as well as "advancing practical cooperation on areas such as combatting COVID-19" and other global issues, including climate change and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.
