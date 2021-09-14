Korean-language dailies

-- Logistics firms hide after sowing discord between couriers, distributors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Military failed to detect N. Korea's cruise missile provocation (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fair Trade Commission takes aim at Kakao founder Kim Beom-su (Donga Ilbo)

-- Chung Sye-kyun, ranked No. 4, quits ruling party primary (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party blames prosecution; opposition party calls out spy chief (Segye Times)

-- Mayor says Seoul became civic groups' ATM, spent 1 tln won over 10 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. did not even know N.K. fired Tomahawk-type missiles for 2 straight days (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- As Kakao absorbed 93 firms, not a single restriction imposed (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea test-fires 1,500-km cruise missile, military could not even detect it (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Fair Trade Commission takes aim at Kakao founder (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- People in 20s, 30s become department store VIPs (Korea Economic Daily)

