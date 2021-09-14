(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 14)

As cruise missiles can fly at a very low altitude, it is difficult to detect them by radar. Our military authorities' inability to detect their launch and trajectory shows serious loopholes in our intelligence network. The cruise missiles North Korea test-fired last weekend can strike targets in the entire area of South Korea and as far as U.S. bases in Japan. If tactical nukes are loaded onto the missile, it poses a serious danger. If North Korea fires the missiles at South Korea to evade air defense radar, it is difficult to defend not only our own bases but also U.S. bases.