2.2 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's southeastern region: KMA
08:48 September 14, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southeastern region early Tuesday, the state weather agency said.
The quake occurred 11 kilometers southeast of Miryang, a city about 390 km southeast of Seoul, at 3:36 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at 35.41 degrees north latitude and 128.78 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km.
The KMA asked people to be mindful of their safety, as the tremor could be felt in regions close to the epicenter.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword