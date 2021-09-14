Go to Contents
2.2 magnitude quake hits S. Korea's southeastern region: KMA

08:48 September 14, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southeastern region early Tuesday, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred 11 kilometers southeast of Miryang, a city about 390 km southeast of Seoul, at 3:36 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at 35.41 degrees north latitude and 128.78 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km.

The KMA asked people to be mindful of their safety, as the tremor could be felt in regions close to the epicenter.

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 2.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Miryang, about 390 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Sept. 14, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

