Tuesday's weather forecast

09:01 September 14, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 29/21 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0

Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 28/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 26/21 Rain 70

Jeju 26/24 Rain 70

Daegu 25/20 Rain 60

Busan 24/22 Rain 60

(END)

