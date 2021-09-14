Tuesday's weather forecast
09:01 September 14, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 29/21 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/19 Sunny 0
Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 28/20 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/21 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 26/21 Rain 70
Jeju 26/24 Rain 70
Daegu 25/20 Rain 60
Busan 24/22 Rain 60
