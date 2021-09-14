N. Korea paper urges scientists to be more open to joint research
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called on scientists Tuesday to stop building "fences" around themselves and be more open to joint research with others.
"Some research groups are having cold feet when they have to work on cooperative projects of national significance," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said.
"There is also a tendency for those working in the same research groups and colleges in the fields of high-tech science and technology to build fences around themselves," the paper added.
The paper noted such self-centered attitudes inevitably result in overlapping of research efforts and wasting of precious labor, time and resources, which eventually hurt national interests.
The paper urged scientists to refrain from being satisfied with small achievements within their own fences, urging them to turn their eyes to the world for competition.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has emphasized the importance of science and technology since taking office in late 2011, apparently trying to boost the country's economy by developing new technologies as it struggles with crippling global sanctions.
