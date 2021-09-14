Go to Contents
Recommended #K League #football

Jeonbuk striker Gustavo voted K League's top player for August

10:06 September 14, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- With six goals in seven matches last month, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker Gustavo has been voted South Korean football's top player for August.

The K League 1 announced Tuesday that Gustavo beat out three other candidates for the monthly award: Incheon United forward Stefan Mugosa, Ulsan Hyundai FC midfielder Lee Dong-jun and Gwangju FC goalkeeper Yun Pyeong-gook.

In this file photo from Aug. 15, 2021, Gustavo of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors celebrates his goal against FC Seoul during a K League 1 match at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and EA Sports' "FIFA Online 4" video game players (15 percent).

And Gustavo came out on top in all three categories: earning 31.58 percent of the votes from the league, 9.34 percent from fans and 12.31 percent from the game players.

Gustavo scored six times in Jeonbuk's seven matches in August. On Aug. 28 in particular, Gustavo grabbed a brace in a 2-2 draw against Suwon FC after Jeonbuk went down by 2-0 in the first half.

Thanks to the Brazilian forward's heroics, Jeonbuk have stayed in the race for the championship, sitting four points back of first-place Ulsan at 51 with 10 matches remaining. Jeonbuk are pursuing a record fifth consecutive title.

Gustavo will receive a trophy built by EA Korea and will wear a Player of the Month patch on his uniform for the remainder of the season.

This caricature provided by the Korea Professional Football League on Sept. 14, 2021, shows Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Gustavo, the Player of the Month for August in the K League 1. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

