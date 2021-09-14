Military reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
10:34 September 14, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Two service members tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total caseload among the military population to 1,662, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
The soldiers both stationed in the central city of Sejong tested positive following their recent vacation, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, South Korea added 1,497 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The daily figure has hovered above 1,000 since mid-July.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword