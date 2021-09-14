Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Daewoo Shipbuilding

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 990 bln won order for 4 LNG carriers

15:55 September 14, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Tuesday that it has signed a 990 billion won (US$845 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Under the deal with an Asian company, DSME will deliver the 174,000-cubic meter LNG carriers by October 2024.

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.(DSME) on Sept. 14, 2021, shows a liquefied natural gas carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

With the latest order, DSME has posted $8.04 billion in new orders so far this year, surpassing its annual order target of $7.7 billion won, the company said.

It is the first time for the company to achieve its annual order target since 2014, when the company won new orders worth $14.9 billion, DSME said.

DSME said it also has about $22.2 billion worth of order backlogs that will take more than two years to complete.

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK