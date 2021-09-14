Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 990 bln won order for 4 LNG carriers
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Tuesday that it has signed a 990 billion won (US$845 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.
Under the deal with an Asian company, DSME will deliver the 174,000-cubic meter LNG carriers by October 2024.
With the latest order, DSME has posted $8.04 billion in new orders so far this year, surpassing its annual order target of $7.7 billion won, the company said.
It is the first time for the company to achieve its annual order target since 2014, when the company won new orders worth $14.9 billion, DSME said.
DSME said it also has about $22.2 billion worth of order backlogs that will take more than two years to complete.
