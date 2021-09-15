Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Google fined 207 bln won, war against big tech companies begins (Kookmin Daily)
-- No laws to protect platform workers despite long work hours (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kakao scraps new services amid growing scrutiny over market dominance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- No. of industrial accidents doubles under Moon gov't (Segye Times)
-- Signs of uranium enrichment activities at Yongbyon: IAEA chief (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 56 pct of S. Koreans in 20s oppose tax increase for welfare (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Google slapped with most severe restrictions in S. Korea (Hankyoreh)
-- Kakao scraps new flower, snack delivery services (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Pompeo says China's duplicity poses obstacle to N.K. denuclearization (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Game-changing 'Gwangju Global Motors' project kicks off (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- China's foreign minister on two-day visit to Seoul (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Google slapped with $177 mln in fines for abusing market power (Korea Herald)
-- Biden to host first in-person summit of 'Quad' leader (Korea Times)
