-- Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Google fined 207 bln won, war against big tech companies begins (Kookmin Daily)

-- No laws to protect platform workers despite long work hours (Donga Ilbo)

-- Kakao scraps new services amid growing scrutiny over market dominance (Seoul Shinmun)

-- No. of industrial accidents doubles under Moon gov't (Segye Times)

-- Signs of uranium enrichment activities at Yongbyon: IAEA chief (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 56 pct of S. Koreans in 20s oppose tax increase for welfare (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Google slapped with most severe restrictions in S. Korea (Hankyoreh)

-- Kakao scraps new flower, snack delivery services (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Pompeo says China's duplicity poses obstacle to N.K. denuclearization (Maeil Business Newspaper)

