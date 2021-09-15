(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 15)

South Korea has been more active than the US and Japan in resuming talks with the North, having provided more humanitarian assistance to the impoverished state. The outreach is spurred on by President Moon Jae-in's eagerness to make progress in his peace initiative for the peninsula before he leaves office in May. He is expected to reiterate his determination to carry the peace process forward during his trip to New York next week to attend the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly.