(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 15)

North Korea is now reportedly going through difficulties due to the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, an acute shortage of food and its economic failure amid prolonged international sanctions. That is probably why the North held a scaled-down military parade Thursday night to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the country's foundation. Kim is apparently trying to tighten his grip on power and cement internal unity by boosting his country's military strength. Yet the question is if the North can muddle through without any assistance from other countries.