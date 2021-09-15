(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 15)

Park did not make any protest against the North's missile launches last weekend. Despite the obvious need for the president to hold a National Security Council meeting to deal with the missile launches, his officials were engrossed with downplaying the provocation. "That is not a violation of UN Security Council resolutions," they said. A government official even translated the absence of Kim Jong-un at the site of the missile test into his intention to resume dialogue with South Korea. Our biggest security risk comes from the government's relaxed attitude toward Pyongyang. It must not forget that North Korea has not given up its ambition to become a nuclear power.

