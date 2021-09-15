Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #jobless rate #job growth

Job growth slows in Aug. amid resurgence of COVID-19

08:03 September 15, 2021

By Kim Soo-yeon

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the sixth straight month in August, but the growth pace slowed as employment at in-person service sectors was hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people reached 27.6 million last month, 518,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

The August additions were lower than an on-year increase of 542,000 the previous month.

The country has reported job growth since March amid an economic recovery and due to last year's low base effect.

But the job growth slowed for the fourth straight month in August as the latest flare-up in COVID-19 cases and the toughest-ever virus curbs are dealing a blow to employment in face-to-face service segments.

South Korea has applied Level 4 social distancing rules, the highest in its four-tier scheme, in the greater capital area for about two months.

The country's jobless rate fell 0.5 percentage point on-year to 2.6 percent last month.

This file photo, taken July 19, 2021, shows a citizen looking at job information at an employment arrangement center in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK