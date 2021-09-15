Doosan Heavy to provide equipment for WTIV to Daewoo Shipbuilding
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Wednesday that it has signed a deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) to provide equipment for wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs).
Under the deal, Doosan Heavy plans to offer a total of 156 racks and chords by 2023, which are used to form jack-up legs of WTIVs that lift the WTIV's hull and wind turbines, the company said.
The localization of the racks and chords by Doosan Heavy enables it to provide them to Daewoo Shipbuilding, the power plant builder said.
In May, DSME signed a 370 billion-won (US$315 million) deal with Monaco's Eneti Inc. to construct a WTIV with the aim of delivering the vessel by the third quarter of 2024.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)