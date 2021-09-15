Rays' Choi Ji-man homers in key victory
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' South Korean first baseman Choi Ji-man has reached double figures in home runs for the third time in his career.
Choi hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Tuesday (local time), helping the Rays to a 2-0 victory.
It was Choi's 10th home run of the season in his 70th game. His career high is 19 from 2019, also with the Rays. The 30-year-old had 10 homers in 2018 while splitting time between the Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers.
He has missed a big chunk of this season while dealing with assorted injuries, having been on the injured list three times in 2021 with knee, groin and hamstring problems.
Batting cleanup, Choi led off the second inning against Toronto starter Jose Berrios and drilled a 2-0 fastball into the upper deck in right center field. The ball traveled an estimated 437 feet, with an exit velocity of 110.1 mph.
Choi doubled to right field in his next plate appearance in the fourth inning. He struck out swinging against Berrios in the sixth and was lifted for pinch hitter Jordan Luplow with left-handed reliever Tim Mayza on the mound in the eighth inning.
Choi is batting .242/.349/.434 this year with 10 homers and 42 RBIs.
The Rays' victory snapped the Blue Jays' winning streak at four games.
