Yonhap appoints Seong Ghi-hong new president, CEO
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday appointed Seong Ghi-hong, a veteran journalist and editor-in-chief at Yonhap News TV, as its new president and chief executive officer.
Seong, 53, was tapped to head South Korea's leading newswire service earlier this month by the Korea News Agency Commission (KONAC), its largest stakeholder.
His appointment was approved during a regular shareholders' meeting at the company's headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday.
The new CEO will start his three-year term with an inauguration ceremony later in the day.
He joined Yonhap in 1992 and worked for the company for about 30 years as a correspondent in Washington D.C., political editor and foreign news editor. He has worked as the editor-in-chief at Yonhap News TV, the television subsidiary of Yonhap News Agency, since 2019.
He currently serves as a vice chairman of the Korea News Editors' Association.
Yonhap also announced the appointment of other new executives.
Park Sang-hyun, the incumbent head of its Global Korea Center, was named as executive director of digital media, and Kim Hyeon-jun, a former international news editor, was appointed as executive director of marketing and global business. Chung Chun-ki, head of the management support bureau, was named as executive director of management planning.
