(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, gradually ratcheting up tensions just days after successfully test-firing a newly developed long-range cruise missile.
The missiles were fired from the central county of Yangdok at 12:34 p.m. and 12:39 p.m. and flew around 800 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 60 km, the JCS said.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea succeeds in testing ballistic missile launch from submarine: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL -- South Korea has become the world's seventh country with an indigenous submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), as it succeeded in an underwater test-launch from a submarine, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.
President Moon Jae-in inspected the firing at a local test center of the Agency for Defense Development (ADD), hours after North Korea lobbed two ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
-----------------
Typhoon Chanthu on path to Jeju, likely to hit Friday
SEOUL -- Typhoon Chanthu is projected to move the closest to Jeju on Friday, the weather service said, warning driving rains will continue to drench the resort island and southern parts of the country until then.
The season's 14th typhoon, packing wind gusts of up to 29 meters per second, had passed 340 kilometers southwest of the city of Seogwipo as of 9 a.m. Wednesday at the speed of 9 kph, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
-----------------
BTS to hold online concert next month
SEOUL -- K-pop superband BTS will hold an online concert next month to meet fans across the world, its management agency said Wednesday.
The concert, titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage," will be livestreamed on Oct. 24, according to an announcement by Big Hit Music on its fan community Weverse.
-----------------
(LEAD) Hyundai Motor, LG Energy break ground for battery factory in Indonesia
SEOUL -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Wednesday they have begun construction of a new electric vehicle battery plant in Indonesia.
A joint venture between Hyundai Motor and LG Energy broke ground for the $1.1 billion lithium-ion battery cell plant in an industrial complex in Karawang, near the Indonesian capital Jakarta and also close to Hyundai's car factory.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon requests China's unswerving support for Korea peace process
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Wednesday that China will continue support for the Korea peace process while meeting with the neighboring country's visiting top diplomat.
Commencing 40-minute talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon took note of Beijing's role and contribution so far to the peace process.
