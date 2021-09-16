N.K. says it held firing drill of railway-borne missile regiment
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday that a railway-borne missile regiment held a firing drill a day earlier to increase capability in better coping with various threats.
On Wednesday, South Korea's military said the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, just days after it test-fired a newly developed long-range cruise missile.
"The railway-borne missile regiment took part in the drill with a mission to strike the target area 800 kilometers away from its location after moving to the central mountainous area at dawn on September 15," the official Korean Central News Agency said.
The KCNA said that the drills were organized to "increase the capability of dealing an intensive multi-concurrent blow at the forces posing threats to us at a time of conducting necessary military operations."
The KCNA said the North accurately struck the target in the East Sea.
The latest test is the second ballistic missile launch by the North so far this year, and its fifth known major weapons test if the cruise missile tests are taken into account.
