SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Anxious to supply homes, gov't eases building regulations on studio apartments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Since prosecution reform, reports on high-ranking official crimes have dropped (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Yo-jong warns of 'complete destruction' of inter-Korean ties, hitting at Moon's remarks on North's 'provocation' (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missiles on the day S. Korea successfully launches SLBM (Seoul Shinmun)
-- When Moon met Wang Yi, N. Korea fired ballistic missiles (Segye Times)
-- SLBM, 'underwater poison needle,' successfully test-fired (Chosun Ilbo)
-- When S. Korea first fired SLBM, N. Korea fired ballistic missiles (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Let's change self-isolation rules by making COVID-19 patients go see doctor only when feeling sick' (Hankyoreh)
-- 47 tons of parcels per deliveryman, logistic center is 'living hell' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Liquidity party will end, asset bubbles will pop next year' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Provincial education offices throw 340 bln won around as relief grants (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korean Peninsula sees dueling missile launches (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea ups tension with ballistic missile launches (Korea Herald)
-- China strengthens efforts to curb US influence on S. Korea (Korea Times)
