Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #COVID-19 #USFK #coronavirus

USFK reports 12 COVID-19 cases

09:03 September 16, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Twelve people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), including six service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past two weeks, the U.S. military said Thursday.

Of them, a soldier and a U.S. Department of Defense official at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and two service members at K-16 Air Base in Seongnam, south of the capital, were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms, according to the USFK.

Two other service members at K-16, a South Korean civilian employee in Yongsan and four family members -- two from Camp Humphreys, one from Osan Air Base, also in Pyeongtaek, and one from the southeastern city of Daegu -- were found to have been infected after coming into contact with people who tested positive earlier, while one soldier at Humphreys was confirmed to have been infected in a virus test conducted before international travel.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,421.

This file photo, taken July 30, 2021, shows a U.S. military base in Seoul. (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK