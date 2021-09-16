Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 September 16, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 27/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 10
Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 60
Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/16 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 25/18 Rain 30
Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 60
Gwangju 27/20 Rain 70
Jeju 25/23 Rain 90
Daegu 26/18 Sunny 60
Busan 26/21 Sunny 60
