Thursday's weather forecast

09:00 September 16, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 10

Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/16 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 25/18 Rain 30

Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 60

Gwangju 27/20 Rain 70

Jeju 25/23 Rain 90

Daegu 26/18 Sunny 60

Busan 26/21 Sunny 60

(END)

