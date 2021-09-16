Military reports 8 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Seven service members and a military civilian employee have tested positive for the new coronavirus across the country, the defense ministry said Thursday.
An airman and an Air Force civilian employee in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after one of them first developed symptoms, while a Navy officer on the southern island of Jeju was also found to have been infected after showing symptoms, according to the ministry.
In Yongin, south of Seoul, an Army officer was confirmed to have been infected after a family member tested positive, and in the western city of Incheon, two officers contracted the virus after taking part in quarantine support missions.
An officer in the western city of Taean and another in Incheon were also found to have been infected after a vacation or coming into contact with a person who tested positive earlier.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,673.
Nationwide, South Korea added 1,943 new infections Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 279,930.
