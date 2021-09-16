Yonhap News TV appoints Seong Ghi-hong new president, CEO
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News TV on Thursday appointed Seong Ghi-hong, president and CEO of South Korea's key newswire service Yonhap News Agency, as its new president and chief executive officer.
The appointment by the Yonhap News Agency-affiliated TV channel's shareholders and board came after Seong, a 53-year-old veteran journalist, took office as head of Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday. He was tapped to lead the leading South Korean news agency earlier this month by the Korea News Agency Commission, its largest stakeholder.
Seong joined Yonhap News Agency in 1992 and worked for the company for about 30 years. He currently serves as a vice chairman of the Korea News Editors' Association.
Yonhap News TV also announced the appointments of other new executives.
Koh Seung-il, a former chief editorial writer of Yonhap News Agency, was selected as executive vice president of Yonhap News TV, while Choo Seung-ho, a former political editor of Yonhap News Agency, was selected as senior vice president of Yonhap News TV.
(END)