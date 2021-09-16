Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, stands ready to engage in dialogue: Price
WASHINGTON -- The United States condemns North Korea's ballistic missiles but continues to stand ready to engage with the North in dialogue, a State Department spokesman said Wednesday.
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday (Seoul time).
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
SEOUL -- North Korea said Thursday that a railway-borne missile regiment held a firing drill a day earlier, confirming the launches, apparently from a train, of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
"The railway-borne missile regiment took part in the drill with a mission to strike the target area 800 kilometers away from its location after moving to the central mountainous area at dawn on September 15," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Yang Hyeon-jong removed from Rangers' active roster, MLB future in limbo
SEOUL -- South Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers, a move that puts the left-hander's future in the majors in limbo with less than a month left in the season.
The Rangers made the transaction before hosting the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday (local time). The decision came one day after Yang was sent to the Triple-A Round Rock Express to make room for players coming off the injured list. This time, the Rangers added outfielder Willie Calhoun to their active roster at Yang's expense.
State funds to rollover debts owed by pandemic-hit merchants, small firms
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday that state-backed funds will extend loan maturity and rollover interest payments again for smaller firms and merchants hit hard by the pandemic.
State-run agencies and funds set up to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro business owners will extend the measures by another six months until March next year, Hong said.
U.S. opposed counter-coup military moves against Chun's rise to power: declassified documents
SEOUL -- The United States opposed potential counter-coup moves within South Korea's military in early 1980 aimed at reversing then Army Gen. Chun Doo-hwan's seizing of power from an earlier coup, declassified documents showed Thursday.
The documents, disclosed by the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum at Seoul's request, contain diplomatic cables the U.S. Embassy in Seoul sent to Washington reporting on the political instability in the South in the wake of Chun's military coup.
(Yonhap Interview) 30 years after UN accession, S. Korea determined to realize lasting peace on divided peninsula
NEW YORK/SEOUL -- Thirty years after its accession to the United Nations, South Korea looks to bring to fruition its steadfast push for lasting peace on the divided Korean Peninsula based on support from the international organization, the country's U.N. ambassador has said.
During an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday (New York time), Ambassador Cho Hyun touched on the unfinished business of ending security vulnerabilities on the peninsula but highlighted South Korea's enhanced status at the U.N. over the last three decades.
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
SEOUL -- "Dynamite," the megahit song by K-pop superband BTS, has made the list of the 500 greatest songs of all time published by U.S. entertainment magazine Rolling Stone.
The group's first English-language single and first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart placed 346th on the list, which was recompiled for the first time since 2004, the publication said on its website Wednesday (U.S. time).
(LEAD) S. Korea to launch homegrown solid-fuel space rocket by 2024
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to develop and launch an indigenous solid-propellant space rocket by 2024, officials said Thursday, following the successful combustion test of its engine in July.
According to the defense ministry, the state-run Agency for Defense Development successfully conducted the combustion test of a solid-propellant engine for space rockets at its test site in the western city of Taean on July 29.
Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Jeju is preparing for the impact of Typhoon Chanthu, which is heading toward the resort island from the south, packing maximum winds of 29 meters per second.
The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted the slow-moving typhoon to begin picking up speed Thursday afternoon and move the closest to the island around 8 a.m. Friday.
(LEAD) Shareholders approve SK Innovation's battery biz spin-off
SEOUL -- SK Innovation Co. said Thursday it has received shareholders' approval to split off its battery unit to focus on new growth drivers.
With the approval, the refinery-to-battery subsidiary under South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate, SK Group, will be split into two entities that are respectively in charge of its battery and petrochemical businesses. The new entities will be officially launched Oct. 1.
