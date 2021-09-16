Go to Contents
Military to deploy VTOL drones for maritime surveillance

14:05 September 16, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The military will deploy vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to boost maritime surveillance capabilities, the arms procurement agency said Thursday.

It will be the first item the military purchases under the government's "rapid acquisition process," which aims to swiftly bring competitive products in the private sector to the military, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The unmanned aerial vehicles were provided to the Army and the Marine Corps for a six-month pilot operation in December last year.

"Through the pilot operation at land and sea, its excellent aerial surveillance capabilities on day and night were confirmed," the agency said in a release.

The agency said it will come up with a detailed purchase plan by the end of the year and push to sign a contract by June next year.

This undated file photo, provided by the arms procurement agency, shows a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

