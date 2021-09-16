S. Korea, ASEAN hold talks on environment, climate cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held video talks on Thursday to discuss cooperation on climate change and other environmental issues, the foreign ministry said.
Lee Tong-q, the ministry's director general for climate change, energy, environmental and scientific affairs, and his ASEAN counterpart, Nguyen Minh Cuong, led the meeting on how to expand policy and technological cooperation to tackle environmental challenges.
The two sides agreed to hold the meeting at least once a year to share their experiences in responding to climate change and other issues and keep identifying areas of bilateral cooperation, the ministry said.
The South Korean side, in particular, expressed hope for stronger cooperation with ASEAN nations in strengthening capacity to handle marine waste and enhancing efforts for carbon neutrality and forest restoration.
The dialogue was launched in December as Seoul pushes to advance its signature New Southern Policy aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic cooperation with the regional bloc.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)