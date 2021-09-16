Go to Contents
S. Korea, Vietnam vow to boost defense ties during vice-ministerial talks

20:38 September 16, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Vietnam agreed Thursday to strengthen cooperation in defense affairs and the arms industry during annual vice-ministerial talks, Seoul officials said.

South Korean Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and his Vietnamese counterpart, Hoang Xuan Chien, held the Defense Strategy Dialogue in the Southeast Asian nation and discussed regional security issues and ways to strengthen their defense ties, according to Seoul's defense ministry.

"The two sides agreed to boost cooperation in the fields of maritime security and defense education and trainings, as well as exchanges of senior-level officials. They also vowed to continue efforts for stronger cooperation in the arms industry," the ministry said in a release.

During the meeting, Park asked for Vietnam's active support for peace efforts involving North Korea, and the Vietnamese vice minister vowed his country's continued backing, it added.

Launched in 2012, the bilateral defense dialogue has been held on an annual basis to discuss pending defense issues of mutual concern and ways to deepen the two countries' relationship, according to the ministry.

South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min (C, in dark blue suit) greets his Vietnamese counterpart, Hoang Xuan Chien, ahead of their dialogue in Vietnam on Sept. 16, 2021, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

