06:57 September 17, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S., Australia, Britain launch new Indo-Pacific security partnership called AUKUS to keep China in check (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- More self-employed stand on the brink of closing biz (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missiles from train, putting entire Korean Peninsula into its striking range (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. launches new Indo-Pacific security partnership with Britain, Australia to keep assertive China in check (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S., Britain, Australia launch new security alliance AUKUS (Segye Times)
-- Banks sharply cut lending to meet demand by regulator to slow household loans (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee embroiled in property development scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Two Koreas flex military muscles with no signs of improvement in icy inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. launches new Indo-Pacific security partnership AUKUS with Britain, Australia (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., Britain, Australia launch new Indo-Pacific alliance (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chiefs of main online platform operators to be called in at parliamentary audit sessions (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North's ballistic missiles were fired from a train (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea readjusts vaccination rules to speed up coverage (Korea Herald)
-- Korea struggles to cope with waste crisis (Korea Times)
(END)

