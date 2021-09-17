(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 17)

After controversy arose over the government's effort to investigate former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl over his alleged role in trying to help the PPP win the April 15 parliamentary elections last year, Justice Minister Park Beom-gye cited the need to "find the truth quickly." He brushed off concerns about why the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the CIO and the Central District Prosecutors' Office were jointly probing Yoon, a frontrunner among candidates in the next presidential election. The government must apply the same standards to Gov. Lee's case. If Justice Minister Park dilly-dallies, the ministry cannot avoid criticism for obviously siding with the ruling party.

