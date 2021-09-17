Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Sept. 13 -- N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
-- Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold talks amid renewed tensions over N.K. missile launch
-- U.S. military says N.K. missile launches show threats it poses to int'l community
-- U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea after latest missile launch: White House
14 -- U.S. ready to help address N.K. humanitarian concerns regardless of denuclearization: envoy
15 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea
-- S. Korea succeeds in testing ballistic missile launch from submarine
-- Moon says S. Korea's SLBM development can be deterrent to N. Korean provocation: Cheong Wa Dae
-- S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea
-- N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-- U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, urges Pyongyang to return to dialogue
16 -- N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
