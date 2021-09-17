Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N. Korea calls U.S.-led Afghan war 'human rights crime'
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday denounced the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan as a "human rights crime," accusing Washington of committing "atrocities of mass destruction" against innocent people of the country.
In a statement posted on its website, titled "U.S. Be Brought to Justice at All Costs for its Human Rights Crimes," the North's foreign ministry said the "hasty flight" of the U.S. troops has brought an abrupt end to Washington's two-decade-long "counter-terrorism" in Afghanistan.
"At this moment in time, the world is raising the voices demanding that the U.S. troops should be brought to justice at all costs for its atrocities of mass destruction committed against innocent people in this country and that a stern judgment be made on the criminals," it said.
N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend, state media reported Monday, a low-level provocation amid stalled talks with the United States.
The test-firings, which took place Saturday and Sunday without leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, came right after the North held a scaled-down military parade, and appeared to be intent on demonstrating its military power in a low-level provocation without violating U.N. sanctions.
The North is banned from using ballistic technology under multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. Cruise missiles, however, are not subject to the sanctions as they are considered less of a threat than ballistic missiles.
N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, gradually ratcheting up tensions just days after successfully test-firing a newly developed long-range cruise missile.
The missiles were fired from the central county of Yangdok at 12:34 p.m. and 12:39 p.m. and flew around 800 kilometers at a maximum altitude of around 60 km, the JCS said.
"South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing details for additional information," the JCS said in a release. "Our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States."
N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday accused South Korean President Moon Jae-in of being "stupid" and warned of a "total deadlock" of inter-Korean relations for branding Pyongyang's weapons tests a "provocation."
The statement from Kim Yo-jong came shortly after Moon said that South Korea's upgrading of its missile capabilities can help deter North Korean provocation following the successful underwater test-launch of an indigenous SLBM at a local test site.
"If the slip of tongue reportedly made by the 'president' is true, it is too stupid one to be fit for the 'president of a state'... We express very great regret over his thoughtless utterance of the word 'provocation' which might be fitting for hack journalists," Kim said.
N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday that a railway-borne missile regiment held a firing drill a day earlier, confirming the launches, apparently from a train, of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
"The railway-borne missile regiment took part in the drill with a mission to strike the target area 800 kilometers away from its location after moving to the central mountainous area at dawn on September 15," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The KCNA said the North accurately struck the target in the East Sea.
