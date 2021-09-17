Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 8 coronavirus cases

10:41 September 17, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- Four Army soldiers and four airmen have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,681, the defense ministry said Friday.

Three airmen in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after a virus case was reported at their base, while an Air Force officer in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was found to have been infected after a business trip, according to the ministry.

In the western city of Incheon, an Army officer has tested positive after developing symptoms, while an enlistee was found to have contracted the virus after taking part in a quarantine support mission.

Another soldier in Yongin, south of Seoul, and one in Dongducheon, north of the capital, have tested positive after developing symptoms and a vacation, respectively.

Nationwide, South Korea added 2,008 new infections Friday, bringing the total caseload to 281,938.

Military reports 8 coronavirus cases - 1

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK