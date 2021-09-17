Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #bank union #strike

Bank union set to hold strike in Oct. over wage hike

13:32 September 17, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- A labor union of South Korean bank workers said Friday it will stage a strike in mid-October over failed wage negotiations with the management.

The Korean Financial Industry Union (KFIU), the nation's major umbrella union for bank workers, said representatives from its local chapters decided to start an all-out walkout Oct. 15.

"The representatives agreed on the need to wage an all-out effort to win a victory in the wage negotiations as it appears impossible to reach a deal with the management, given its stance and attitude," the union said in a statement.

Both sides have held a series of collective bargaining talks but failed to iron out differences over wage increases. The KFIU demands a 4.3 percent hike in wages for regular workers, while the management has offered a 1.2 percent increase.

The trade union said its leadership will kick off an all-night sit-in protest next Thursday, with its members slated to hold a slowdown during lunchtime on Oct. 13.

The KFIU, which claims a membership of 100,000, said it will hold a press conference on the eve of the planned strike to announce its action plan.

This photo, provided by the Korean Financial Industry Union (KFIU) on Sept. 17, 2021, shows its local chapter representatives holding an emergency meeting in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK