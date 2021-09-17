Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases over 2,000 again amid post-Chuseok holiday resurgence woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 2,000 on Friday again amid concerns a major holiday may stoke further upticks in virus cases.
The country added 2,008 COVID-19 cases, including 1,973 local infections, raising the total caseload to 281,938 according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Moon's approval rating dives 5 pct, main opposition party's rating jumps 6 pct: Gallup
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen to 36 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has surged to the highest level in five years, a Gallup Korea poll showed Friday.
In the three-day survey of 1,001 voters nationwide through Thursday, 36 percent gave a positive assessment of Moon's leadership, down 5 percentage points from a week earlier. The proportion of those who disapprove of it rose 5 percentage points to 57 percent, leading to a net rating of minus 21 percentage points, Gallup said.
-----------------
Authorities concerned of COVID-19 spread from increased travel during Chuseok holiday: PM
SEOUL -- Health authorities remain on heightened alert over the potential spread of COVID-19 during the Chuseok fall harvest holiday due to increased travel, the prime minister said Friday while asking the public to maintain vigilance against the pandemic.
"As the greater Seoul area accounts for nearly 80 percent of new cases as of late, we are highly concerned that the non-capital regions may experience a balloon effect due to increased travel," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during an interagency pandemic response meeting at the government office complex in Seoul.
-----------------
Mid-sized crypto exchanges discontinue Korean won trading pairs
SEOUL -- Medium-sized cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea have discontinued trading pairs and payment services using the Korean currency as financial regulators are set to enforce tougher rules, according to market watchers Friday.
By next Friday, both foreign and local cryptocurrency exchanges targeting Korean investors must register with the nation's anti-money laundering body and have real-name bank accounts. If they have no real-name bank accounts, cryptocurrency exchanges will be banned from withdrawing money for cryptocurrency trading.
-----------------
Hyundai Heavy makes strong market debut
SEOUL -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. made a strong market debut Friday, far higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price on the back of institutional buying.
As of 9:35 a.m., shares of South Korea's top shipbuilder were trading at 125,000 won (US$106), up 12.6 percent from its opening price of 111,000 won.
Hyundai Heavy priced its initial public offering at 60,000 won, the upper end of its proposed IPO price range.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) 'Proptech' reshapes real estate market with digital platform, lower fees
SEOUL -- Hwang Jae-min checks out his smartphone apps several times a day to search for new homes up for sale so he can move to another house.
When the 41-year-old bought a three-room flat in Yongin, a satellite city south of Seoul, six years ago, he called several real estate agents and went on home tours with them on weekends.
-----------------
Typhoon Chanthu passes near Jeju, flooding roads, homes, canceling flights
SEOUL -- As Typhoon Chanthu passed near Jeju, it brought drenching rain and high winds, flooding low-lying neighborhoods, striking trees and a streetlight, and grounding flights.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said the typhoon came the nearest to the island at around 7 a.m. Friday, passing 60 kilometers south-southeast of the city of Seogwipo. It moved eastward along the Korea Strait, a sea passage between South Korea and Japan, at the speed of 21 kph.
-----------------
