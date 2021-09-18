Ruling party's primary rivals brace for decisive showdown in Honam next week

Having accumulated more than 51 percent of the votes so far, His campaign seeks to nail down the governor's landslide primary lead in the Honam polls in order to win the party's ticket to run for the March 9 election without having to face a run-off vote. The DP is required to call a run-off vote that will pit the front-runner against the runner-up if none of the contenders wins more than half of the total votes.