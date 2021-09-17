NCT 127 drops 3rd studio album 'Sticker'
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 released their third studio album "Sticker" Friday, offering a mix of genres from hip-hop and R&B to pop and dance in a total of 11 tracks.
In an online press conference ahead of the release, the nine-piece act said they were excited to be back with their first full-length album in 1 1/2 years and anxious to reunite with their fans as soon as pandemic conditions allow.
"This is our first album during the pandemic," rapper Mark said. "We made it with a longing to see our fans, so its significance is different in that sense, and I feel the quality of the album and the time and effort we put into it were also at a different level."
The lead single "Sticker" is a hip-hop dance song underscored by a strong bass line and woven together with the sharp floating melody of a whistle.
It talks about two people who are determined to stick together and love each other in a complicated world.
Mark and Taeyong took part in writing the rap.
"We thought a lot about what our fans would like to see, because this is our first album in a long time," said Doyoung. "It's boring if our music and performances are the same as before ... we talked about it a lot and are satisfied with the result, because it's a great album."
In a reflection of fans' anticipation, preorders topped 2.12 million copies Wednesday, which is a record for the group and sets the stage for a double million seller, according to the band's label, SM Entertainment.
Other tracks include "Lemonade," a hip-hop dance song that, according to Johnny, sends the message, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade."
"Breakfast," "Focus," "The Rainy Night," "Far," "Bring The Noize" and "Magic Carpet Ride" are the names of some of the other tracks on the album.
But asked which is their favorite, several members picked "Promise You," a song about longing for someone with whom you have already parted ways.
"It carries the message we want to send to our fans," Johnny said. "It contains the most important elements of our album and expresses how we felt the past 1 1/2 years."
NCT 127 debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT. While based in Seoul, it has also gained a large following overseas, especially in the United States.
