Korean films lead box office in August
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Korean films led the box office in August, with the action flick "Escape from Mogadishu" placing first, according to recent data.
A total of 7.91 million people went to the movies last month, leading to 76.4 billion won (US$64.9 million) in ticket sales, the Korean Film Council said Friday.
Korean films accounted for 76.1 percent of ticket sales, up 45.7 percentage points from July, beating the percentage of foreign films for the first time this year.
"Escape from Mogadishu," based on the true story of South Korean and North Korean diplomats in Somalia, drew 2.56 million viewers in August, becoming the first film this year to top the 3 million mark.
The disaster comedy film "Sinkhole" came second with 2.02 million viewers, while the action thriller "Hostage: Missing Celebrity" followed in third place with 1.21 million.
Rounding out the top five were American superhero film "The Suicide Squad" with 420,000 viewers and American adventure film "Free Guy" with 300,000.
