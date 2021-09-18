Go to Contents
09:03 September 18, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Vaccination rate hovers at 70 pct; key must be curb upsurge, maintain antivirus efforts during holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Youth facing endless pain, with few jobs, more business closures (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea expands uranium enrichment plant, increasing fissile material production by 25 pct (Donga Ilbo)
-- Signs detected of N. Korea's construction of uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon (Segye Times)
-- Drinking of alcoholic beverages up recently after going down amid coronavirus (Chosun Ilbo)
-- First-shot vaccination rate exceeds 70 pct, authorities call for short and small-group travels during Chuseok holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Education that makes everybody happy (Hankyoreh)
-- Greater Seoul where 80 pct of coronavirus cases are reported now faces massive population movement during holiday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- MZ generation challenges 586 generation, rocks presidential race (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax-caused apartment transaction cliff (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

