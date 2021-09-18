Saturday's weather forecast
09:03 September 18, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Sunny 10
Incheon 27/19 Sunny 10
Suwon 28/18 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 25/19 Rain 20
Jeonju 28/17 Sunny 10
Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20
Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 20
Busan 27/19 Sunny 20
