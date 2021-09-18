Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:03 September 18, 2021

SEOUL, Sep. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 10

Incheon 27/19 Sunny 10

Suwon 28/18 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 27/16 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 25/19 Rain 20

Jeonju 28/17 Sunny 10

Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 27/19 Sunny 20

(END)

