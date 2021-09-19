Sunday's weather forecast
09:09 September 19, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/21 Cloudy 30
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 20
Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 27/18 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/17 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20
Daegu 27/17 Sunny 0
Busan 27/20 Cloudy 10
(END)