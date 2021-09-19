Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sunday's weather forecast

09:09 September 19, 2021

SEOUL, Sep. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 27/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/17 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 20

Daegu 27/17 Sunny 0

Busan 27/20 Cloudy 10

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK