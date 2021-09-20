Monday's weather forecast
09:01 September 20, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/19 Cloudy 20
Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 20
Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 28/18 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/18 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 29/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 28/18 Cloudy 30
Jeju 30/22 Cloudy 10
Daegu 27/17 Cloudy 30
Busan 27/20 Cloudy 30
(END)
