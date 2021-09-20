Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea-innovation rankings

S Korea top Asian country in global innovation rankings

20:40 September 20, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has clinched top spot in Asia in global innovation rankings released on Monday by a United Nations agency, while ranking fifth globally.

In the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings of about 130 economies announced by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Korea beat Singapore, Japan and China in Asia and globally followed Switzerland, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom.

South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest economy, went up notably in the innovation results this year from the 10th position last year.

This year, the country showed substantial improvements in global brand value, cultural and creative services exports, according to the organization.

WIPO said the jump is helped by the country's K-pop and K-drama scene as well as improvements in the technology sector represented by Samsung Group.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK