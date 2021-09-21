Go to Contents
Moon set for vaccine diplomacy in New York

22:19 September 21, 2021

By Lee Chi-dong

NEW YORK, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will engage in another round of COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy in the United States on Tuesday, according to his office.

He plans to meet with Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, making time during a trip here for an annual session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Moon will also attend a ceremony to sign a vaccine cooperation accord between South Korea and the U.S. to be joined by relevant business representatives from both sides.

The event is a follow-up to Moon's White House summit deal with President Joe Biden in May to establish a comprehensive KORUS Global Vaccine Partnership. It is meant to strengthen the allies' joint response capabilities for infectious disease through international vaccine cooperation, including scientific and technological cooperation.
South Korea aims to become a global vaccine hub.

Moon is also scheduled to hold bilateral summit talks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the U.N. session and deliver a keynote speech at the U.N. meeting.

He will then head to Honolulu, Hawaii, for an alliance event.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) waves to ethnic Koreans greeting him in New York on Sept. 20, 2021 in this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

