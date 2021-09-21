U.S. seeks diplomacy to completely denuclearize Korean Peninsula: Biden
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his country seeks to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy.
The U.S. leader made the remark in his address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"Similarly, we seek a series of sustained diplomacy to pursue the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Biden said in his first in-person appearance at the world body.
"We seek concrete progress toward an available plan with tangible commitments that would increase stability on the peninsula and in the region, as well as improve the lives of the people in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," he added, referring to North Korea by its official name.
