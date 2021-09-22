Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Korea India FM talks

Top diplomats of S. Korea, India hold talks in New York

12:19 September 22, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (local time) and discussed bilateral relations and other issues, Chung's office said.

The two ministers noted that their bilateral ties have deepened based on the friendship and trust between the countries' leaders, and agreed to continue working together to create more synergy between Korea's key New Southern Policy and India's Act East Policy.

They also agreed to push for the resumption of high-level exchanges, including the vice-ministerial "two plus two" talks of foreign and defense ministers, as they watch the COVID-19 outbreak situations.

At the talks, Chung asked for India's active support for Seoul's peace process on the Korean Peninsula. Jaishankar, in turn, said he will continue to cooperate for substantive progress as a country currently serving as a nonpermanent member of the U.N. Security Council.

The ministers also agreed to boost cooperation and communication in various fields ranging from defense and science and technology to climate change, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L) holds talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, on Sept. 21, 2021 (New York time), in this photo provided by Chung's office the following day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK