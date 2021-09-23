Moon joins Biden-hosted virtual summit on pandemic, stresses S. Korea's role
By Lee Chi-dong
HONOLULU, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday reaffirmed his country's commitment to playing a leading role in the fight against COVID-19, while attending a virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
The session was convened on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly to rally world leaders for a common vision to end the pandemic by the end of next year, according to the White House.
"South Korea will take the lead in inclusive health cooperation," Moon said in a pre-taped video message for the session. He is on a visit to Honolulu, Hawaii, following a trip to New York where he attended the annual U.N. meeting.
South Korea will also participate proactively in discussions with the U.N. and the World Health Organization (WHO) to improve the international health-related security system, Moon added in the brief message.
He said South Korea, which is seeking to emerge as a global vaccine production hub, will contribute to efforts to overcome the coronavirus crisis through the supply and support of more vaccines.
