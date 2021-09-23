Korean-language dailies

-- Moon proposes declaration of end of war on Korean Peninsula with U.S. or with U.S.-China (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung-Lee Nak-yon trade barbs over Chuseok holiday over allegations related to land development (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon proposes declaration of end of war, IAEA notes rapid nuclear development by NK (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon pulls out 'end of war declaration' card again, Biden to seek diplomacy to denuclearize Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon plays 'end of war declaration' card again, with no mention of N. Korean missile programs (Segye Times)

-- 13-yr-old income tax base to rise only for salaried workers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon again proposes end of war declaration at U.N. General Assembly (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon proposes 'end of war declaration' again, seeks to lay stepping stones for peace (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon tries to get China involved in declaring end of war (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Global stocks tumble on U.S. belt-tightening, Evergrande shock from China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Word of Evergrande's bankruptcy sends shock waves through global stocks (Korea Economic Daily)

