(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 23)

Over the past four years, the Moon government has expanded fiscal spending at a faster pace than any of its predecessors to fund bloated welfare benefits and offset the negative effects of its misplaced policies. The country's national debt, which stood at 660 trillion won ($557 billion) in 2017, is projected to be close to 1,100 trillion won next year, when Moon ends his five-year tenure. The burden to repay the mounting debt will be put on the shoulders of younger generations amid the rapid aging of the country's population.